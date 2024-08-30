Global Financial Private Client LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after purchasing an additional 257,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,248,000 after purchasing an additional 357,365 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,441 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

