Global Financial Private Client LLC Purchases Shares of 5,567 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Nasdaq by 19.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 366,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,879,000 after purchasing an additional 815,946 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nasdaq by 241.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Nasdaq by 894.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 16,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

