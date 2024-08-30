Global Financial Private Client LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $875,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

