Global Financial Private Client LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

