Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Medical REIT $137.70 million 4.40 $20.61 million $0.23 40.17

This table compares LSL Property Services and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Global Medical REIT 13.77% 3.54% 1.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LSL Property Services and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

