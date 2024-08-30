Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 50,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,017. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.44%.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

