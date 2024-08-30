Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 201,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,728.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc bought 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $338,100.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc purchased 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc purchased 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,637.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $456,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $473,700.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,300.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

