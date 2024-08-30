Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,470 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.