GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $186.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDY. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.58.

GDDY stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $165.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,413 shares of company stock worth $6,510,706. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

