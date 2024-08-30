Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GDHG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 924,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Golden Heaven Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $24.99.
About Golden Heaven Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Heaven Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.