Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDHG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 924,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Golden Heaven Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $24.99.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

