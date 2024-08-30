Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $368.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

