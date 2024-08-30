Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,921. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

