Golden State Equity Partners Takes $5.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,206,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.58. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

