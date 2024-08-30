GR Engineering Services Limited (GNG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on September 19th

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
GR Engineering Services Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.
GR Engineering Services Company Profile
