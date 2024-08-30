Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

