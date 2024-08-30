Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,067. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

