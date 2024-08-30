Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $492,936.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 290,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,927. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

