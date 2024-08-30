Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) PT Raised to $205.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,073. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

