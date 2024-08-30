GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. 3,129,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

