GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Purchases £12,000 in Stock

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,824.87).

Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley bought 1,500,000 shares of GSTechnologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,781.09).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of GST stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,776,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909,705. The stock has a market cap of £13.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

