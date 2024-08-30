Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at UBS Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Guess? alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GES

Guess? Stock Up 1.5 %

Guess? stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 120,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Guess? by 2,180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,310,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.