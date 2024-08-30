Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

GUG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,465. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Get Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.