Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
GUG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,465. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
