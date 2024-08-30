Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Financial Comparison

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 19.11% 18.53% 5.44% Universal Insurance 5.60% 21.14% 3.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $2.18 billion 1.00 $258.73 million $3.29 5.98 Universal Insurance $1.39 billion 0.43 $66.82 million $2.55 8.33

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hamilton Insurance Group and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.11%. Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Universal Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Hamilton Insurance Group.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Universal Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for various carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

