Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,197,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206,007 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for about 1.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Loews Corp owned about 8.31% of Hanesbrands worth $143,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 632,865 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,298,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 423,214 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,040,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 174,055 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

HBI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,999. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

