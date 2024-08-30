Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Short Interest Update

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanover Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hanover Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNVR Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Hanover Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of -0.23. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 8.70%. Research analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

