Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. 12,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,019. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Hayward has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. Hayward’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,772,672 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 1,166,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Hayward by 4,616.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 835,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hayward by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hayward by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

