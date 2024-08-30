Haywood Securities Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$25.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 86.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.27.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,666. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.0255814 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,115.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

