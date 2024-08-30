Haywood Securities Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$25.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 86.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parex Resources
Parex Resources Stock Performance
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.0255814 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources
In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,115.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parex Resources
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.