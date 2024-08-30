HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLDG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 115,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,841. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.10. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoldMining Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoldMining stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoldMining Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Free Report ) by 1,564.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of GoldMining worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

