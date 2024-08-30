HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.25 price objective on the stock.
GoldMining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLDG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 115,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,841. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.10. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
