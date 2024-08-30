Head-To-Head Contrast: Jaguar Mining (JAGGD) & The Competition

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) is one of 110 public companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jaguar Mining to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jaguar Mining
|$97.23 million
|-$150,000.00
|6.74
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|$6.80 billion
|$973.46 million
|-4.65
Jaguar Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Dividends
Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Jaguar Mining pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal Mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 69.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Profitability
This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jaguar Mining
|28.17%
|26.75%
|17.80%
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|-82.08%
|-3.47%
|-3.29%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jaguar Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jaguar Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|1197
|2573
|3130
|123
|2.31
As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.75%. Given Jaguar Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Jaguar Mining beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
