Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
