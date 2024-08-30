Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.