Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $195.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.79.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $191.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $219.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.19.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

