HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.16. 1,140,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,963,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

