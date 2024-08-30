HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $200,714.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,309.35 or 1.00060536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047994 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $214,346.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

