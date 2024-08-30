HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) CEO Jack Hightower Purchases 17,743 Shares of Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Hightower acquired 17,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $275,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,805,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,482,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Hightower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Jack Hightower acquired 50,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HPK traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

