HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 6%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.26. Approximately 160,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 639,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The firm has a market cap of C$503.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 4.32.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

