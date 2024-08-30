holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,948.56

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $22,948.56 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,767,620 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,767,620 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00226741 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,995.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

