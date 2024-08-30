Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.06 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $113.63 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.39 or 0.00012587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00055499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,377,256 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

