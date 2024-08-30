Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHIF remained flat at $33.00 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

