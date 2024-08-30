HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 142.9% in August

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HOYA Trading Up 0.2 %

HOCPY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,603. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $146.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

