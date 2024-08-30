Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.04. 98,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 440,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Hub Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

