Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.91) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.73) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490 ($6.46).

Shares of LON:HTG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 446.50 ($5.89). The company had a trading volume of 843,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,776. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 235.50 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.37 ($6.14). The stock has a market cap of £707.03 million, a PE ratio of 825.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 425.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently 1,481.48%.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

