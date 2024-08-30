Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) vs. Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Hunting shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Dril-Quip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hunting alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hunting and Dril-Quip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunting N/A N/A N/A $0.76 7.41 Dril-Quip $474.23 million 1.19 $600,000.00 ($0.64) -25.72

Profitability

Dril-Quip has higher revenue and earnings than Hunting. Dril-Quip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hunting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hunting and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunting N/A N/A N/A Dril-Quip -5.69% -2.48% -2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hunting and Dril-Quip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunting 0 0 0 0 N/A Dril-Quip 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dril-Quip has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.30%. Given Dril-Quip’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than Hunting.

Summary

Hunting beats Dril-Quip on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems. It also manufactures electronic parts for the energy, medical, defense, and aerospace sectors; provides trenchless technologies, which include drill pipe, tooling products, and conversion roadmaps; and innovative MWD solutions for gyro, steering tool, and running gear; and organic oil recovery technology. The company serves its products to energy, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, utilities, commercial, medical, and transportation industries. Hunting PLC was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds. It also provides technical advisory assistance, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of its products; equipment installation and monitoring, storage, maintenance, and repair services; and downhole tools comprise of liner hangers, production packers, safety valves, and specialty downhole tools that are used to hang-off and seal casing into a previously installed casing string in the well bore. The company’s products are used in the exploration and production of oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, Spars, and moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling and other oilfield contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.