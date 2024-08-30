Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 310,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,666. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 288,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

