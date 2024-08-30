ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $125.57 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,310,583 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 800,460,000 with 1,015,269,688.3333713 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12508935 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,945,777.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

