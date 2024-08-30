IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Stock Price Up 18.2%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 34,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 14,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

