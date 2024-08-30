Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of ITW opened at $250.44 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.98 and a 200-day moving average of $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,927,000 after acquiring an additional 346,919 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,747,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,521,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

