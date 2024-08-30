InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 2.50 and last traded at 2.45. Approximately 68,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.02.

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

