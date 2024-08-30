Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.