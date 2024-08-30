Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 12.8%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 1,330,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 280,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.56 million, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.98.

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

