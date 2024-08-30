Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 8,670,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

